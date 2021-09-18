Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Up 70.4% in August

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concord Medical Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Concord Medical Services at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Shares of CCM stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Concord Medical Services has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.