Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Concrete Pumping reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBCP shares. UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

BBCP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.00. 474,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $452.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at $8,732,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 23.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 655,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

