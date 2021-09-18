Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Confluent in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Confluent’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.99.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.61. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

