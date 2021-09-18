Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Short Interest Down 55.8% in August

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE CSTA remained flat at $$9.73 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Get Constellation Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.