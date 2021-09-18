Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s (CTTAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

