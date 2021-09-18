ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 184.40 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.46). Approximately 399,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 312,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.57.

Get ContourGlobal alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.17. ContourGlobal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.64%.

In related news, insider Joseph Brandt sold 117,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total value of £229,711.95 ($300,120.13).

ContourGlobal Company Profile (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.