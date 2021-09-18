Contrasting Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Wohnen and Dundee Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Wohnen $956.71 million 23.47 $1.72 billion $4.72 13.22 Dundee Precious Metals $609.60 million 1.95 $196.00 million N/A N/A

Deutsche Wohnen has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and Dundee Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Wohnen 0 2 4 0 2.67 Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.05%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than Deutsche Wohnen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Wohnen and Dundee Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Wohnen 184.68% 11.42% 5.04% Dundee Precious Metals 34.04% 24.80% 20.38%

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Deutsche Wohnen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management. The Disposals segment includes all aspects of the preparation; and execution of the sale of residential units from property portfolio as part of the ongoing portfolio optimization and streamlining process. The Nursing and Assisted Living segment markets and manages nursing and residential care homes as well as services for the care of the senior citizens who live in these homes. Deutsche Wohnen was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc. is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production. The Ada Tepe segment engages in the production of gold in Bulgaria. The Tsumeb segment represents the smelter operation. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of general and administrative costs, corporate social responsibility expenses, exploration and development projects, and other income and cost items. The company was founded by Nathan Edward Goodman on September 2, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

