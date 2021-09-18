Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 8,209 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $43,918.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 159,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.37. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth $169,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

