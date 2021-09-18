Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $500.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

COST traded down $3.80 on Friday, reaching $459.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,409,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,515. The company has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $469.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

