Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the August 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BASE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.
Shares of BASE opened at $34.74 on Friday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.
About Couchbase
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.