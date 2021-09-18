Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the August 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BASE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of BASE opened at $34.74 on Friday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). Equities research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

