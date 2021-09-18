Cowen Trims Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Target Price to $8.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TBPH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

TBPH opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $522.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.