Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Short Interest Down 45.5% in August

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCN remained flat at $$0.21 during trading on Friday. Creative Learning has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

About Creative Learning

Creative Learning Corp. offers educational and enrichment programs to children through its franchisees. The firm provides programs designed to enhance students problem solving and critical thinking skills. It offers Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises. The company was founded by Michelle Cote on March 8, 2006 and is headquartered in St.

