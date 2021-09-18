Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 60.9% in August

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USOI opened at $5.33 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 20.54%.

