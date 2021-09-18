Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, an increase of 175.5% from the August 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of GLDI opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDI. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter.

