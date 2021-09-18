Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of CREE opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. Cree has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.39.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cree by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cree by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Cree by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,051 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

