Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.54.

CPG stock opened at C$4.97 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

