Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 463 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sysco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

