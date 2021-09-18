Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Sells $1,345,120.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $155.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.51. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $161.28.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,586.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,613,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 696,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

