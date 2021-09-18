Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on CROMF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

