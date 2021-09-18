Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.76 and a 1 year high of C$18.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.01%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

