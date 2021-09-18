Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.64

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.64 and traded as high as $7.67. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 51,941 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

