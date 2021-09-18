CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Up 80.7% in August

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the August 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $3.05 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTIC. BTIG Research started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 122,078 shares during the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

