CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

NYSE CUBE opened at $51.81 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $30.96 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

