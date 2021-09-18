Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

NYSE:CULP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 50,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,375. Culp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $152.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Culp by 6,924.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 117,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Culp during the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

