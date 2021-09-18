CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Stock Price Up 1.6%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK)’s share price rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 49,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 687,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

CurrencyWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks, Inc engages in the development and operation of financial technology platforms for digital currencies, digital assets, and tokens. It offers Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Security Token, and Payment Token. Its services include strategic planning, project planning, structure development and administration, business plan modeling, technology development support, whitepaper preparation, due diligence reporting, and governance planning and management.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CurrencyWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CurrencyWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.