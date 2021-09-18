CVI Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 400,000 GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,544,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000.

GigCapital4 stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,563. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

