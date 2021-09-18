CVI Holdings LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OHPA remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Friday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

