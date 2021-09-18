CVI Holdings LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,506,000.

Shares of CPARU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 6,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

