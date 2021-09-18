CVI Holdings LLC Takes $3.40 Million Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $388,000.

Shares of DHCA stock remained flat at $$9.70 on Friday. 67 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

