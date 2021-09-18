CWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $9,291,356. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $281.45 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.02. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 111.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.