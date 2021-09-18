CWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.