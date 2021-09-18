CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $118.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.21.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

