CWM Advisors LLC Sells 5,976 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH opened at $93.28 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $99.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.29 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

