Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €98.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €91.00 ($107.06).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €71.36 ($83.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.13. Daimler has a one year low of €43.09 ($50.69) and a one year high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

