Dan W. Gladney Sells 200,000 Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Director Dan W. Gladney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $598,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSLS opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -1.30.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 776.76%. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, August 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,083,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

