Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to post sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of DAN opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dana during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dana by 317.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dana during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

