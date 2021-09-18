Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of DAN opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Dana by 104,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,576 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dana by 756.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,775 shares during the period. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in Dana by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 520,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

