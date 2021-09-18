Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.