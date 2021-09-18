DAOventures (DVD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $111,582.00

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $111,582.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007581 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,124,002 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

