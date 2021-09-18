Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.
NYSE:DRI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.43. 1,617,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,604. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93.
In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
