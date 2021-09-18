Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.43. 1,617,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,604. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

