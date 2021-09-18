David A. Friedman Sells 25,000 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $479,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $287,000. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

