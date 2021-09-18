David B. Berger Sells 9,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $1,097,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $122.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,449.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.34. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $130.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

