David B. Berger Sells 9,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $1,097,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $122.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,449.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.34. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $130.73.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.