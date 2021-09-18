DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stake Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DaVita by 246.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DVA opened at $121.55 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.71.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

