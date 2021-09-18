DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Down 35.9% in August

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth $95,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DBVT opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.60. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

