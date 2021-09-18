Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

DBTX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Laurence Reid purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,177,000. TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,667,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $24,501,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $20,203,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,137. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

