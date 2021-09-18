Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DECK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $428.71.

Shares of DECK traded down $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $434.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,688. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $202.17 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $937,681.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,732,895.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

