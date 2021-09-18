Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Delcath Systems stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 166.54% and a negative net margin of 1,534.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $70,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,850 shares of company stock valued at $326,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $125,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $161,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

