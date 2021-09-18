Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.53.

DELL stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock valued at $341,307,902 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 97.2% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

