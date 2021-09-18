Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.53.
DELL stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62.
In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock valued at $341,307,902 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 97.2% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
