Denison Mines (TSE:DML) PT Raised to C$2.40

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DML. TD Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.32.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of DML stock opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.14. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,325. Also, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$86,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns -13,188 shares in the company, valued at C($24,925.32). Insiders have sold a total of 850,550 shares of company stock worth $1,507,850 over the last ninety days.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.