Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $15.64

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $16.20. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 1,252 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,837,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

